On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.
The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.
“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.
The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.
“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.
“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”
Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.
“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.
Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.
Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.
“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”
Local graduates included:
GRADUATE SCHOOL
DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE
Coletha Z. Fowler-Walker, Zachary; Angelia Diane May Honora, Zachary
DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY
Environmental Toxicology
Augusta Azalia Smith, Baker
MASTER OF ARTS
CLINICAL MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING
Kirshika Leshae’ George, Baker
MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING
Charlene Lynet Emery, Zachary*; Quenisha Lashez Thomas, Baker*
SOCIAL SCIENCES
History
Tracy Sheneeka Batieste, Baker
MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
Eric Charles Howard, Baker
MASTER OF EDUCATION
Educational Leadership
Kinya L. Heard, Zachary
MASTER OF SCIENCE
Biology
Kadija LaSundra Thomas, Zachary; Gabrielle Alexandra Wells, Zachary; Angel Kristian Wilkes, Zachary
Criminal Justice
Earl Kelly, Baker
EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Girard Peter Gray, Zachary; Delores Ann Turner Moore, Baker
Speech-Language Pathology
Keshla Merika Washington-Scott, Baker
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Agricultural Sciences
Chelsea C. Triche, Zachary; Leslie K. Triche, Zachary
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE
Autumn J. Taylor, Zachary
COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING
Ronnie Davis Jr., Baker; Beatrix M. Fabre, Greenwell Springs
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
Chelsea L. Wilson, Zachary
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
BACHELOR OF ARTS
English
Luke S. McKnight, Zachary
BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES
Evelyn D. Johnson, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
Brittney D. Carmon, Baker
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies
Asia S. Williams, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING
Dana L. Shoaf, Zachary
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY
Eurefa Williams, Baker
COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Biology
Alockie R. Noel, Baker
Chemistry
DeSean I. Franklin, Baker; Gaylon V. Pierce, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING
Cary J. Henderson, Baker; Trinity L. Rivers, Baker; Jonathon R. Whisnant, Greenwell Springs
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING
Durrell M. Joseph, Zachary
NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE
BACHELOR OF ARTS
History
Fredrick K. Hamilton, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
Psychology
Bianca D. Adams, Greenwell Springs; Doris A. Chenier, Baker; Tiffani B. Henderson, Zachary
Sociology
Liza M. Taylor, Zachary; Milesha R. Williams, Baker
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Teziona S. Keller, Slaughter; Irvin C. Sampson, Zachary; Timothy T. Thompson, Slaughter
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK
Mary J. Coleman, Zachary
DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE
Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication
* Students that graduated previous semester