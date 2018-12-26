On Dec. 14, nearly 500 graduates received degrees from Southern University at its fall commencement. Led in by Traci Smith, chief student marshal, graduates convened to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as commissions to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

The newest alumni heard from one of their own, Dr. Maurice Sholas, a physician and principal for Sholas Medical Consulting LLC.

“You may look at today as a glorious ending, but it is a glorious beginning,” Sholas said to the graduates.

The Baton Rouge native reflected on his family legacy of Southern alumni, beginning with his parents, who met at the university.

“My first visit to Southern was while I was in my mother’s womb,” Sholas said. “My heart was set on Southern from the start in spite of naysayers — those who said I could go to a 'good school' because I had good grades. Well, Southern University wasn’t just good to me. It was great.

“I came here to see what is possible for people like us (black people). I became a part of a community that care for and cared about me.”

Sholas said Southern prepared him for life beyond the Bluff in a number of ways, including him going on to Harvard to receive his master’s and doctoral degrees.

“Southern gave me the confidence to stand with those from corners of the world I’d never heard of,” he said.

Sholas told the graduates to not fret about tomorrow as they celebrated their achievements today.

Sholas closed by reminding the graduates that Southern is a family-oriented organization that reaches well beyond the acres in the capital city.

“Your SU tribe is a short phone call or text away,” he said. “And my service to you is not over after this message. What I know ... what I have experienced is yours. We are Southern.”

Local graduates included:

GRADUATE SCHOOL

DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE

Coletha Z. Fowler-Walker, Zachary; Angelia Diane May Honora, Zachary

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY

Environmental Toxicology

Augusta Azalia Smith, Baker

MASTER OF ARTS

CLINICAL MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING

Kirshika Leshae’ George, Baker

MASTER OF ART IN TEACHING

Charlene Lynet Emery, Zachary*; Quenisha Lashez Thomas, Baker*

SOCIAL SCIENCES

History

Tracy Sheneeka Batieste, Baker

MASTER OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Eric Charles Howard, Baker

MASTER OF EDUCATION

Educational Leadership

Kinya L. Heard, Zachary

MASTER OF SCIENCE

Biology

Kadija LaSundra Thomas, Zachary; Gabrielle Alexandra Wells, Zachary; Angel Kristian Wilkes, Zachary

Criminal Justice

Earl Kelly, Baker

EXECUTIVE MASTER IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Girard Peter Gray, Zachary; Delores Ann Turner Moore, Baker

Speech-Language Pathology

Keshla Merika Washington-Scott, Baker

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Agricultural Sciences

Chelsea C. Triche, Zachary; Leslie K. Triche, Zachary

FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCE

Autumn J. Taylor, Zachary

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ACCOUNTING

Ronnie Davis Jr., Baker; Beatrix M. Fabre, Greenwell Springs

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Chelsea L. Wilson, Zachary

COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

BACHELOR OF ARTS

English

Luke S. McKnight, Zachary

BACHELOR OF INTERDISCIPLINARY STUDIES

Evelyn D. Johnson, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

Brittney D. Carmon, Baker

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND ALLIED HEALTH

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Therapeutic Recreation & Leisure Studies

Asia S. Williams, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN NURSING

Dana L. Shoaf, Zachary

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SPEECH PATHOLOGY AND AUDIOLOGY

Eurefa Williams, Baker

COLLEGE OF SCIENCES AND ENGINEERING

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Biology

Alockie R. Noel, Baker

Chemistry

DeSean I. Franklin, Baker; Gaylon V. Pierce, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CIVIL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENGINEERING

Cary J. Henderson, Baker; Trinity L. Rivers, Baker; Jonathon R. Whisnant, Greenwell Springs

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

Durrell M. Joseph, Zachary

NELSON MANDELA COLLEGE OF GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCE

BACHELOR OF ARTS

History

Fredrick K. Hamilton, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

Psychology

Bianca D. Adams, Greenwell Springs; Doris A. Chenier, Baker; Tiffani B. Henderson, Zachary

Sociology

Liza M. Taylor, Zachary; Milesha R. Williams, Baker

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Teziona S. Keller, Slaughter; Irvin C. Sampson, Zachary; Timothy T. Thompson, Slaughter

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK

Mary J. Coleman, Zachary

DOLORES MARGARET RICHARD SPIKES HONORS COLLEGE

Davonne Franklin, B.S. in Computer Science; Kaitlen McClendon, B.S. in Agricultural Sciences; Nathaniel Hampton III, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Uniqua S. Nelson, B.S. in Biological Sciences; Keyarias Pegues, B.A. in Criminal Justice; Tierney D. Rowe; B.S. in Nursing; Shalyric Self, B.A. in Mass Communication

* Students that graduated previous semester

