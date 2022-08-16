The Regional Veterans Park of Zachary has kicked off a campaign to honor military heroes and provide a patriotic backdrop to Main Street during November.
The Banners on Main Street effort started in late July and offers customized banners to be purchased and displayed on select light poles on Main Street/La. 64 leading up to Veterans Day. Each banner is unique and honors members of the military who have honorably served or are currently serving the country.
Laura Steen, secretary of the park's steering committee, said similar efforts exist, but this is the group’s first year offering the campaign.
“It was started in Central last year by the Blue Star Mothers and some of our members happened to see it," she said. “So, they came and told us how they did it and this is our first attempt to have banners on Main Street.”
The 2.5-by-5-foot two-sided banner will include the name, military branch, and rank of the service, along with a military photo of the honoree. Banners are being designed and printed locally by Denson Advertising and will cost $75.
Steen said the banners will belong to the people who purchase them and will be given back to the owners at the end of November. There will be a smaller charge to have banners displayed in subsequent years.
The initial year is limited to 29 banners on Entergy poles, but the group will be reaching out to Entergy and inquiring about expanding the volume of poles and number of banners that can be displayed in the future.
There are still spaces available for bricks honoring veterans on the wall at the park. Information about securing bricks and joining the group can be found online and in brochures available at the Bank of Zachary.
“We’re always looking for committee members to carry on the work of the organization,” Steen said.
The limited banners are available on a first-come, first-served basis based on the timestamp of application completion and payment. To start the process, visit regionalveteranspark.org/banners-on-main-street.