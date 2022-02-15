The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Feb. 4-10:
Sidney Arnold: 28; 727 Cherry Lane, Laurel, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Brandon Bonaventure: 25; 1290 Park Blvd., Baton Rouge; obstruction of justice
Gerald Burkins: 51; 14533 Carla Drive, Walker; failure to appear on outstanding warrants
Christopher Harris: 27; 10210 Avenue L, Apt. 234, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Abrion Hausey: 27; 4357 Felix Lee Road, Ethel; possession of marijuana
Bree Landry: 24; 10377 Belle View Drive, New Roads; aggravated battery
Kelsi Melancon: 35; 17122 Bradford Ave., Greenwell Springs; obstruction of justice
Hunter Miller: 23; 1814 Jackson St., Monroe; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Thomas Minor: 60; 4980 Lower Zachary Road, Zachary; hit-and-run
Quinten Moore: 22; 9178 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary; aggravated assault with a firearm
Joey Scruggs: 40; 1100 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs; theft