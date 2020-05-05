BREC staff has implemented additional operational safety measures and created a three-phase plan to safely reopen the courses while complying with Gov. John Bel Edwards' most recent stay-at-home-order and guidelines, a news release said.
BREC announced the closure of its six golf courses on March 23.
Each phase and the associated safety measures were determined by recommendations made from health and government authorities on social movement and interaction.
Phase 1 was to begin April 30, when three of BREC’s six golf courses will reopen for play. The golf courses to reopen first were Beaver Creek, Santa Maria and Webb Memorial. Woody Dumas, J.S. Clark and City Park golf courses were to reopen May 1, allowing staff to make any necessary adjustments to the plan after observing Thursday’s operations, the release said.
Additional safety measures put in place to further protect the public and BREC staff include:
- No cash transactions will be accepted; credit cards or gift cards only accepted. A discounted rate will be provided to customers who prepay their green fees online for less interaction with staff at the golf courses. Use this link http://golf.brec.org/prepay/.
- Limited or no access to the clubhouse: Sales transactions will occur at a door or window.
- Limited access to clubhouse bathrooms; access is available through a separate entrance.
- Tee times will be extended to every 12 minutes in order to keep safe distances between groups.
- "Walk-on" (nontee time) play may be unavailable or very limited at busier facilities.
- Cart rentals are for single riders only and carts will be sanitized after each use.
- Cart rentals will be limited, as some courses may be ‘walking only’ for some portion of the day.
- Multiple signs will be displayed on courses to remind golfers to maintain safe distances.
- No outing groups, tournaments or organized play of more than 10 people will be allowed.
- Employees will complete a daily health screening questionnaire.
- Masks and gloves will be provided to staff and frequent disinfecting schedules will be mandated.
Before BREC closed golf courses, the following safety measures had been put in place and will continue for the foreseeable future:
- Golfers who feel sick are asked to remain at home.
- Golfers are not allowed to touch the flagstick.
- Hole liners are upside down so the ball can’t fully fall into the hole.
- No bunker rakes on the course; golfers are asked to do their best to smooth the sand.
- Water coolers are removed from the course.
- Ball-washers are removed or covered.
For information go visit: brec.org/COVID19 and golf.brec.org.
Additional information regarding the phased reopening of the remainder of BREC’s system — including the Baton Rouge Zoo, Liberty Lagoon, summer camps, playgrounds, athletic programs and venues, and other amenities — is expected soon following additional guidance from industry professionals, and state and local public health and government officials.
BREC staff will continue providing content on the virtual portal it created to give people access to the park system through videos, activity sheets and links to other partners offering virtual services to the public sheltering-at-home. The portal can be accessed at brec.org/refresh.