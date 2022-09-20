Clean Out Your Freezer Day
The annual Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day will have drop-off locations open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25.
All items collected will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and will be distributed to its local agencies.
Locations in the immediate area include:
- Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road
- Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main St.
- Feliciana Seafood, St. Francisville
- Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St, Clinton
Visit www.h4hla.org/freezer-day for other Baton Rouge area locations.
Hazardous waste collection
Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day for East Baton Rouge Parish is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 1 at LSU’s Touchdown Village Parking Lot, on South Quad Drive across from Engineering Lane. Residents should remain in their vehicles while workers collect their materials.
Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification are eligible to participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.
For information, including a complete list of items accepted at the event, visit brla.gov/recycle or contact the City-Parish Department of Environmental Services at (225) 389-4865.
Lane Foundation to host annual golf tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual golf tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
For team registration or sponsorship information, visit lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
Donations accepted are gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, small working appliances, lamps, pots, pans, dishes, household items and furniture. All items need to be cleaned and placed in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs taken.