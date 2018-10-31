Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast

Friday

Breakfast: Breakfast honey bun, sausage link/patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit choices

Monday

Breakfast: Pancake pups, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Red beans and rice, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread

Tuesday

No School — Election day

Wednesday

Breakfast: Mini French toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll

Nov. 8

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: French toast, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fetti/pasta, peas, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, roll, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Honey buns, bacon, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Gumbo, rice, potato salad, seasoned greens, fruit choice, crackers, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Tuesday

No School — Election day

Wednesday

Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, tossed salad, fruit choices, rolls, milk

Nov. 8

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, granola round bar, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

