Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, Italian cut beans, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Breakfast honey bun, sausage link/patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, carrot coins, lima beans, fruit choices
Monday
Breakfast: Pancake pups, hash brown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Red beans and rice, white rice, smothered cabbage, sweet potatoes, sweet potatoes, fruit choices, cornbread
Tuesday
No School — Election day
Wednesday
Breakfast: Mini French toast, sausage patty, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Nov. 8
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: French toast, sausage, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fetti/pasta, peas, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, roll, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Honey buns, bacon, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Gumbo, rice, potato salad, seasoned greens, fruit choice, crackers, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Tuesday
No School — Election day
Wednesday
Breakfast: Oatmeal, eggs, toast, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, peas, tossed salad, fruit choices, rolls, milk
Nov. 8
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, granola round bar, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk