20191112_122609.jpg

The Baker Rotary Club learned a bit of Spanish from John Butler at its Oct. 29 meeting. From left is Lynda Schiller, Cathy Craddock, Butler, Doris Alexander, Tierney Bennett, Randy Herring and Larry McCaleb.

 Provided photo

Baker Rotary Club members learned a bit of Spanish from John Butler at an Oct. 29 meeting. 

View comments