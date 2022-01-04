Most will agree that 2021 was an odd year filled with disasters, the coronavirus and changes to our regular routines.
Many of Zachary's popular events were canceled in 2020 and efforts were made to bring back these happenings in 2021. In many cases, this meant face coverings, social distancing and limited crowds.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. Let's take a look at our favorite photos taken by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers from January to April.
January
After a rough start to the season, The Broncos responded with a sizzling offensive effort that boasted three double-figure scorers and a defense that limited their opposition to a season-low point total in a convincing 62-41 road victory over St. Michael the Archangel. Photographer April Buffington captured some nice shots at the game.
Plainsman reporter and photographer Frances Y. Spencer got some touching shots for a Jan. 27 story about a memorial held for Zachary resident Willie “Cowboy” Perkins. The Entergy lineman, trail rider and transporter of horses was remembered with a procession of cowboys on horseback through an East Feliciana path to Greenbriar Cemetery.
February
In a Feb. 17 story, Spencer updated readers on efforts to battle against COVID-19 in the Zachary area.
On Feb. 15, the Zachary area woke up to ice with a touch of snow. Readers provided photos from the rare snow day.
March
Plainsman sports columnist Warren Brady wrote about Zachary's win at the Indoor Track and Field Championship held Feb. 21 and photographer Patrick Dennis shot the action. Zachary High School boys track and field team scored 87 point to beat second place Ruston (74) for the Division 1 boys title.
Frequent Plainsman photographer Jill Moore provided photos from Zachary High drama department's production of "Father Comes Home."
On March 13, the Zachary High boys basketball team accomplished what no other team since 1966 has accomplished. Not only did the team reach the championship, which the 1966 Broncos did in 2A, they pulled out a 63-57 victory over Natchitoches Central to win the 5A State Championship at Burton Coliseum on March 13. Brady was lucky enough to get a photo of the celebration.
April
An April 7 story by Spencer included photos from Zachary Police Department's Community Policing cookout.
Photographer John Oubre went out to the ball field in early April to watch Zachary High open district play.
Spencer had a fun assignment on April 17 at Must Luv Dogs Rescue first Bathe to Save dog wash fundraiser.