Mistletoe Market coming soon
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is hosting its fourth annual Mistletoe Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11-12 in the Parish Activity Center that faces Lee Street in Zachary. The building is also known as the “old church” and is close to the HugYourPeople Park.
In addition to local vendors, the Mistletoe Market will feature bring-your-own-camera pictures with Santa, free hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies.
Over 20 local vendors will be selling bath and body products; blessings (house, car, etc.), car scents; cookies and cupcakes; crocheted items; custom Christmas decorations; cutting boards and other woodwork; epoxy tumblers and pens; fish fry mix; handmade fleece blankets; hand carved ink pens and wine bottle stoppers; handmade children’s clothes; handmade kitchen accessories (towels, microwave cozies, crocheted dish cloths, etc.); hot chocolate bombs; homemade jellies and jams; jewelry and accessories (some handmade); personalized T-shirts; religious items including rosaries; wine glasses; wreaths and more.
The Mistletoe Market is a two-day event, and on Saturday will be at the same time as the Zachary Farmers Market, which will be across the street.
For information contact religioused@sjb-ola.org or (225) 654-5885 Monday through Wednesday.
Program about domestic abuse planned
A program to raise awareness of domestic violence in the Zachary area will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 20, at New Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Vote for your favorite scarecrow
Scarecrows are taking over Main Street, Zachary, through Nov. 19. Area residents have created the scarecrows and residents need to vote. Voting is $1 per vote or $5 for six votes. Online voting will be available until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at https://zepto.membershiptoolkit.com/home. The winner of the Scarecrow Invasion will receive bragging rights and a trophy.
Helping neighbors after the storm
Baker Cares is collecting donations to help people in LaPlace recovering from Hurricane Ida. Items will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Baker High Auditorium parking lot. Items needed include non-perishable foods; warm clothing for all and children’ clothes; women’s and men’s toiletries; pillows, sleeping bags and blankets; paper towels, tissues and toilet paper; cleaning supplies; and work gloves.
Baker reopens city offices to public
Effective Nov. 9, public access to business offices at the City of Baker Municipal Building delivering city services will be available on a limited basis.
Residents needing to conduct business with Utility Billing, Licensing and Permits will be given access to the lobby on a space available basis; however everyone is encouraged to continue to use telephone and online systems to get account information, make payments, and speak to department representatives for assistance.
Baker's emergency declaration remains in effect and all facilities shall continue to observe CDC guidelines for the protection of public health including social distancing and requiring that masks be worn in all indoor environments.
Quotes for Good to help Food Pantry
During November, for every household who completes an auto, fire or life policy quote with State Farm agent Cecil Graves III, of Zachary, Grave's office will make a $10 donation to the Zachary Food Pantry. Be sure to mention Quotes for Good and the Zachary Food Pantry when calling for the quote.
Vaccinations and a meet & greet in Baker
City to City Riderz Meet & Greet and COVID-19 vaccinations will be Nov. 20 at 3439 Groom Road, Baker. Vaccinations, sponsored by several Baker organizations, will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meet and greet will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with ride out at 7:30 p.m.
Zachary parade planned
The Zachary Christmas parade is at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. The theme is Christmas Notes and Holiday Floats, featuring The Songs of Christmas. Visit www.zacharychamber.com or email members@zacharychamber.com for a parade entry form.