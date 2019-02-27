LSU Campus Life, a department within the Office of the Dean of Students, has awarded the 2018 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship Award for participation and leadership in campus and community service to 10 female students who were nominated or applied for consideration.
The 2018 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship Award recipients include:
- Rachel Campbell, a senior political communication major from Mandeville
- Emily Cannon, a junior sociology major from Metairie
- Stephanie Casnave, a senior kinesiology and human movement sciences major from Augusta, Georgia
- Kendall Valentine Cole, a doctoral student in oceanography and coastal sciences from Plymouth, Minnesota
- Tabitha Kearns, a senior biological sciences major from Thibodaux
- Neepa Kuruppu Arachchige, a graduate student in chemistry from Kirama, Sri Lanka
- Madison Liggio, a senior early childhood education major from Mandeville
- Allison Sommers, a senior agriculture and extension education major from Baton Rouge
- Haily Teachout, a senior biological sciences major from Mandeville
- Shelby Waddell, a junior in elementary education dual certification grades one through five: mild/moderate special education and general education from Zachary
The award is presented annually to female undergraduate or graduate students for outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities while attending LSU.
Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 cumulative GPA and good academic and disciplinary standing with the University. No student may receive the award more than once while enrolled at LSU.
Award winners will be recognized April 1 at the Love Purple, Live Gold Awards. The award also carries a $250 or $500 stipend.
For information, visit lsu.edu/campuslife.