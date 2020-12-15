The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge will host a variety of family friendly holiday events throughout the parish.
Participants of all events below should be prepared to observe social distancing regulations for the safety and security of all patrons.
Grab a blanket or lawn chair, snacks and join us for a family movie under the stars to celebrate the holiday season at two Let It Sneaux Movie in the Park events. Participants can enjoy "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at Hartley/Vey at Gardere Park on Dec. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and "The Polar Express" along with food vendors, characters, music and more at Perkins Road Community Park on Dec. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to all ages and abilities, however, space is limited and preregistration is required for the Perkins Road Community Park event. For more information, email recreationevents@brec.org.
Get ready for this month’s Virtual Adaptive Sunshine Social – Olaf’s Winter Wonderland on Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge, BREC is able to offer themed, monthly socials for adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities and their friends and family. There will be a disc jockey, socialization and fun, so come dressed as your favorite Frozen character. For more information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/adaptive.
Join BREC and the Main Street Pilot Club of Baker for Mingle and Jingle on Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Building parking lot. This free holiday themed drive-through event is for all ages. There will be a turkey giveaway and more while supplies last. For more information, call (225) 937-2868.
Although the holidays may look a bit different this year, BREC would still love to spread a little holiday cheer to you and your family at BREC’s Holiday Park Hop Gift Giveaway. Patrons can stop by one of the participating BREC parks below to bring home a special gift while supplies last. Gifts will be limited to one per person and each participant must be present to receive a gift and don’t forget to check your gift for a Golden Ticket.
Dec. 19:
Saia Park: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City-Brooks Community Park: noon to 1 p.m.
Dec. 20:
Forest Community Park: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Anna T. Jordan Community Park: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Greenwood Community Park: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Zachary Community Park: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 21:
Lovett Road Park: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
If you're looking a fun experience for your children during the winter school break, BREC offers holiday camps at many locations throughout the parish, filled with friends and fun activities. Holiday Camps follow school schedules for the City of Central, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and City of Zachary systems. These camps offer a fun-filled variety of holiday-themed recreational curriculum to include arts and crafts, passive and active games, socialization with peers and much more. For more information, dates and locations, visit brec.org/holidaycamp.
For more information on any of these events, visit brec.org/thismonth.