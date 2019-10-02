The Zachary Branch Library Children’s Department will sponsor its first “Literary Pumpkins” display from Oct. 14-31.
All ages may participate. However, the pumpkins will be displayed only in the Children’s Department.
A pumpkin may be decorated as a favorite book character or literary theme from a book, for example, a favorite scene or quote, and must be decorated without carving or cutting holes. Paint or markers may be used, along with other craft supplies such as yarn, construction paper, pipe cleaners, cloth, wigs, etc.
The first day to drop off pumpkins is Oct. 14; the last day is Oct. 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by Nov. 2. For information, call the Zachary Branch Children’s desk at (225) 658-1860.