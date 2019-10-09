Fall Fest set at Copper Mill Elementary
ZEPTO will have its Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Copper Mill Elementary. Costumes are encouraged. Food trucks, vendors, a silent auction and games are planned.
Find a little 'Hocus Pocus'
The City of Zachary is showing “Hocus Pocus” on the outdoor screen Oct. 18 at the HugYourPeople Community Park on Lee and Virginia streets in downtown Zachary. The movie starts at dusk. Come at 6 p.m. and bring a flashlight to see if you can find your way through the kid-friendly bat cave in the park. Admission is free. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets, but no pets or ice chests will be allowed. The concession stand will offer hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks, with proceeds helping pay movie rentals.
Prescription turn in
The Zachary Police Department and Zachary Walmart are hosting an RX Take Back from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at 5801 Main St.
Support the food pantry
A Zachary Food Pantry Drive and Pastalaya Sale will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fennwood Hill Country Club, 6003 Fennwood Drive. Drop off nonperishable food items to help stock the pantry for the holidays. Then head inside for a plate of pastalaya for $8. To preorder meals, contact jullmcgraw@kw.com or (225) 978-3694.
Bicyclist and pedestrians in Baker
The final public meeting looking at the bicycle and pedestrian masterplan will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The meeting is a chance to give input on walking and biking trails in Baker.
Halloween in Baker
The City of Baker and Baker Police present the third annual Treat Street from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m., Oct. 31 at Baker City Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Also, BREC is having BREC a Boo at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Community Park. Come dressed in costume for the fall-themed activities that include a children’s village, family/team pumpkin painting, a boogie dance-off and a viewing of “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.”
4-H support at Tractor Supply
Through Oct. 20, Tractor Supply Company and the National 4-H Council will have a Fall Paper Clover event. Customers can purchase a clover at checkout or online. The donations raised provide scholarships for 4-H programs. The national goal is $1 million to provide scholarships for 4-H members. 4-H Clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Respite Night
First Baptist Church Zachary is hosting a free Respite Night for parents of special needs children, as well as siblings, and for adults with special needs. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the church's Family Life Center, 4200 Main St., Zachary.
To reserve a spot or attend, contact Charlotte Bergeron at (225) 719-3904 or charlotte.bergeron@ymail.com, or David Gainous at (225) 218-7035 or david.gainous@gmail.com by Monday.
Slaughter Fest coming soon
The 2019 SlaughterFest starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Town Walk. Live entertainment Mark Knaps, Beside Ourselves, Slaughter First Baptist Church Praise Team and Andrew Sanderson. For booth information, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Mona at (225) 978-5315. For sponsorship, call Adele at (225) 931-2470 or Sheila at (225) 978-9697, or contact slaughter.civic@yahoo.com.
Legacy sale
The Linda Wicker Legacy Sale for Missions in Slaughter was so successful that the second weekend will not be held.