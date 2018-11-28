During November, workers in the home care and hospice industries honor the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, social workers and other providers who serve our country’s aged, disabled and dying. Lane Home Health is joining the National Association for Home Care & Hospice in celebrating November as Home Care and Hospice Month.
“At Lane Home Health, we take tremendous pride in providing our patients with opportunities for education, care and assistance in their home. We appreciate the continued trust and support that our community has provided to Lane Home Health for the last 34 years,” said Claudia Cantwell, RN, director of Lane Home Health, according to a news release.
An affiliate of Lane Regional Medical Center, Lane Home Health has provided in–home health care since 1984. Currently in its 34th year of operation, Lane Home Health is one of the longest-standing home health agencies in the greater Baton Rouge area. The not-for-profit agency provides patient care within a 50-mile radius of its location at 6300 Main St. in Zachary.
Lane Home Health provides a full range of services such as pre- and post-operative care, diabetic management, cardiac home care, IV antibiotic therapy, pain management, wound care, personal care, medical social services and physical, speech, occupational and medical nutrition therapy. We also offer specialty programs including heart failure protocol, diabetes education, hypertension education, as well as a partnership with a local hospice agency for palliative care.
For information or physician referral assistance, call (225) 658-4150.