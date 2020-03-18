In this uncertain time, The Advocate is keeping people up to date with the latest news and information on coronavirus by offering the information for free at www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/coronavirus/.
In an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading, area organizations are canceling or postponing activities.
If you had plans, check online or contact the host to learn what changes might have been made to planned events. Some people are holding meetings and church services online.
If you have an event that has been postponed, canceled or moved to the digital world, please let us know so we can let others know. Let us know what you are doing during this time. Send us photos of what your family is doing. Maybe you can help people who are staying indoors run errands. Help us let people know what's going on by sending information to extra@theadvocate.com.
Among the notices we have received:
- The annual Code Red Chili Cook-off has been canceled.
- The Color Run and 5K on March 28 has been canceled.
- The Zachary Charity League Gala has been postponed.
Baker declares health emergency
The City of Baker was declared by Mayor Darnell Waites to be in a state of Public Health Emergency on Monday.
Looking for activities?
On the education front, arguments have been made for and against home schooling while schools are closed. But what most people have said is read. Everyone should read. Read to each other. Read to yourself.
If you want something more structured for the kids, Scholastic — yes, the company that we received newsletters and books from as kids — is offering free grade-appropriate resources at tinyurl.com/r2ppm2n.
For activities that appeal to adults also, check out these.
Openculture.com has links to museum coloring pages at tinyurl.com/s95jde6.
Want to visit a museum? Travelandleisure.com lists 12 famous museums that offer online tours. See the list at tinyurl.com/rj26hda.
Freecodecamp.org has links to hundreds of free online classes from Ivy League schools at tinyurl.com/sqzeybs.
The Metropolitan Opera will stream performances that were done as live broadcasts at movie theaters. These will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly at www.metopera.org. They will be available for free 20 hours after the initial stream.
Quarantine doesn't have to be inside
An article at tinyurl.com/w2f32v9 makes an interesting point. During the Spanish Flu epidemic, which ran from 1918 to 1920, doctors learned that a great treatment was sunshine and fresh air. So go outside for a bit when you can.