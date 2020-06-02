The East Baton Rouge Parish Library was to move into Phase 2 of its phased reopening process June 1.
Library Director Spencer Watts said, “Although we were pleased to offer digital services over the past weeks, and then to expand access on May 20 with call ahead/pickup services and more extensive phone and online reference help, we are now ready to increase access by opening significant portions of the public service spaces in our buildings.
"We have successfully completed our first phase of preparations, which included reconfiguring furnishings, establishing appropriate social distancing provisions, and accepting and quarantining a large influx of returned library items. We also have secured sufficient special supplies and materials to help maintain an elevated level of preventive intervention. As the details of this phase of our reopening explain below, there are some changes and new procedures that will be necessary with the use of library public spaces. We appreciate that this will require a certain level of adjustment, but we hope that everyone can work with us to make their library experience as safe and rewarding as possible.”
In Phase 2 of the library’s reopening plan, the following services will be available to patrons:
- Libraries open doors to the public to provide use of PCs, Wi-Fi, and fresh checkouts of material
- Library locations will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- The new River Center Branch will open later in June; its opening date has been pushed back due to delays in furniture and equipment installation.
- Telephone assistance is available as usual at all 14 locations during these hours.
- Seating will be limited; physical distance will be maintained between seating, tables and computers.
As required by the city-parish, all patrons entering library buildings must wear a face mask or other personal protective equipment.
Because of the need to increase distance between workstations, a reduced number of public PCs will be available on a “reservations” basis:
- Call the reference desk at your desired location to make a reservation.
- Reservations for slots during the first hour the library is opened may be placed the day before.
- Headphones will not be available; bring your own.
- Keyboard and mice will be cleaned after each use.
- Public PCs will be available until 15 minutes before closing.
- Printing, copying and faxing will be available.
- Computers and Wi-Fi are temporarily unavailable at the Delmont Gardens Branch due to connectivity issues.
- Wi-Fi will be available inside and outside from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 14 locations.
Protective Measures:
- Acrylic sneeze guards will be placed at service desks and visual reminders related to social distancing will be in use at each location.
- Hand sanitizer will be available at each location.
- Protective gear will be in use by staff at each location; masks are mandatory.
- Expanded cleaning protocols and an accelerated schedule for disinfecting and deep cleaning at each location.
- The library collection will be considered “closed stacks” during this time period; this protective measure will help prevent exposure to the virus.
- Patrons may call ahead to locate materials or reserve items as usual.
- Patrons who come in person will need to request materials directly from library staff. Library staff will then search the shelves for desired books or AV materials and bring them directly to patrons to minimize contact.
- Patrons will be able to check out their materials via self-check kiosks at all locations or receive assistance at Circulation Services.
- Call ahead/drive-thru/pickup service will continue at all locations, so that patrons who want to minimize contact may do so.
- Library materials may be returned to any location; items needed to fulfill reservations will be quarantined for 72 hours before becoming available to the patron with the reservation.
- The library is encouraging patrons to reserve the first hour of service for seniors and those with compromised immune systems and to arrive after 10 a.m. if not in that category.
- Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult or caretaker.
- The library will monitor occupancy of the library and as necessary, limit the number of patrons who may be inside at any given time.
- No money will be accepted other than through the usual online credit card service.
A detailed phase plan is available digitally in the June edition of the Library’s The Source monthly newsletter at ebrpl.com/Source/Source202006.pdf.