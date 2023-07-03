zac honors track girl image_50736897.jpg

Jaydan Jackson, center, was named the LHSAA Class 5A discus state champion and won awards in The Advocate’s Star of Stars program for girls powerlifting and as the girls athlete of the year. She’s pictured with her coach, Chris Carrier, left, and Superintendent Ben Necaise, right.

 Photo by Olivia McClure

The Zachary Community School Board on June 27 honored several Zachary High student athletes and a recent district office retiree.

Drew Silman was recognized for being named the LHSAA Division 1 individual state golf champion.

Drew Silman is recognized by the Zachary Community School Board for being named the LHSAA Division 1 individual state golf champion.

Members of the girls track and field team were honored for winning the LHSAA Class 5A team state championship.

Members of the girls track and field team were honored by the Zachary Community School Board for winning the LHSAA Class 5A team state championship. From left, front row, are Kerrington London, Yvonne Harms, Kelsey Jackson and Talar Johnson; and back row, Superintendent Ben Necaise, Jaydan Jackson, Nala Mitchell, Rylee Deignen, Auna Cook, Sabriah Bethley, Sariah Bethley, Mya Parker, Jaala Thymes and coach Chris Carrier.

One team member, Jaydan Jackson, also was named the discus state champion, and she won awards in The Advocate’s Star of Stars program for girls powerlifting and as the girls athlete of the year.

Rhen Langley also was a double Star of Stars honoree, winning in the boys cross-country category and being named boys athlete of the year. On the track and field front, he also won the LHSAA Class 5A boys 800-meter run.

Rhen Langley, center, was a double honoree in the The Advocate’s Star of Stars program, winning in the boys cross country category and being named boys athlete of the year. He also won the LHSAA Class 5A boys 800-meter run. He’s with his coach Chris Carrier.

Silman, Jackson and Langley all graduated from Zachary High in May.

Alexis King, right, a secretary with the Zachary Community School District’s Student Support Services office, is honored by the school board for her recent retirement after 13 years of service. She’s pictured with Superintendent Ben Necaise, left.

Also recognized at the meeting was Alexis King, a secretary in Student Support Services who recently retired. She was with the district for 13 years.