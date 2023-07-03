The Zachary Community School Board on June 27 honored several Zachary High student athletes and a recent district office retiree.
Drew Silman was recognized for being named the LHSAA Division 1 individual state golf champion.
Members of the girls track and field team were honored for winning the LHSAA Class 5A team state championship.
One team member, Jaydan Jackson, also was named the discus state champion, and she won awards in The Advocate’s Star of Stars program for girls powerlifting and as the girls athlete of the year.
Rhen Langley also was a double Star of Stars honoree, winning in the boys cross-country category and being named boys athlete of the year. On the track and field front, he also won the LHSAA Class 5A boys 800-meter run.
Silman, Jackson and Langley all graduated from Zachary High in May.
Also recognized at the meeting was Alexis King, a secretary in Student Support Services who recently retired. She was with the district for 13 years.