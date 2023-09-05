As the fall begins there are ample opportunities to check in on Zachary sports and Zachary athletes at multiple levels on almost every day of the week.
Things are usually quiet on Mondays but pick up on Tuesdays through the weekend. A rough weekly schedule for Zachary sports, all times and dates subject to change, follows.
Tuesdays there is the Coach Brew (David Brewerton) Show at Walk-Ons in Americana at 6 p.m.
With the exception of this week when the middle school will play East Feliciana at home on Sept. 6, Braves games are on Tuesdays as well. The Braves will be home Sept. 19 (Baker), Sept. 26 (Brusly) and Oct. 3 (West Feliciana) in the early season.
Wednesdays the junior varsity and freshmen football compete often on the same day in doubleheaders. Next up, a home doubleheader with the St. Augustine Purple Knights on Sept. 13 with the freshmen starting at 5:30 p.m. and the JV kicking off at 7 p.m. The freshman will be home against Slaughter on Sept. 18.
Friday nights it’s ZHS varsity football with home games against John Curtis Sept. 8, St. Augustine, Sept. 15 and Woodlawn, Oct. 6. This week’s game against John Curtis and their legendary coach J.T. Curtis should be a classic. Last year, the Broncos were victorious, so the Patriots come in with a chip on their shoulder. Coach Curtis is only a couple of games short of setting the national record for wins. If you can’t make it to the game, turn into the radio broadcast on the Bayou Sports Network.
Saturday is all about swimming and cross-country. The ZHS swim team under the direction of Julie Peveto compete at Crawfish Aquatics for regular season meets Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 before the City Swim League Championship on Oct. 27-28, closely followed by the state championship in Sulphur Nov. 15-18. In the season opener, the Bronco girls and boys swimmers outscored Denham Springs, St. Michael’s and West Feliciana to pick up the win. First-place individual finishers were Evelyn Deroche (100 freestyle), Chloe Wedblad (100 backstroke), Joseph Johnson (100 freestyle) and Reece Achord (100 breaststroke). Other winners were the women’s 200 medley relay team of Wedblad, Eva Godbold, Deroche and Matty Snyder and the men’s 200 medley relay team of Matt Hughes, Achord, Jamarcus Samuel and Johnson.
ZHS cross-country competes on Saturday mornings at Highland Road Park Sept. 9, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, at McNeese Sept. 23 and at Port Hudson Oct. 14 before closing out the season at the EBR Championship on Oct. 26, Division 1 Regional Meet at Highland Road on Nov. 2, and State Meet on Nov. 12.
The Northwestern Middle School runners will hit the road on Saturdays with meets at Brusly High School Sept. 16 and Sept. 23, Highland Park Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, Port Hudson State Park for the NMS Braves Battlefield Run on Oct. 14 and back to Highland Road for the Middle School Championship on Nov. 5.
Coach Cheri Perry and the ZHS volleyball team plays on multiple days during a typical week and are playing in multiple early season tournaments, including at Dutchtown Sept. 8-10. In the month of September, they will be home on the Sept. 7, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 where they will have games with the freshmen, JV and varsity. Games start at 4 p.m. with the freshmen, followed by JV and varsity.
Boston Scott is back with the Eagles if you are looking for someone from Zachary to see on Sundays and sometimes Monday nights. Doug Coleman registered six tackles including a sack on Aug. 28 as his Ottawa Redblacks took on the Edmonton Elks in Canadian football action. Coleman’s next game will be a home affair against the Hamilton Tigercats on Sept. 8. Other ZHS football players are scattered around the college football landscape if you are looking for a Saturday afternoon excursion.