After a month of reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, the Zachary Community School Board narrowly voted Tuesday to put Ben Necaise in charge of the city’s education system, making him the third superintendent in the history of Louisiana’s No. 1 district.
The board split 5-4 in its decision to hire Necaise, currently an associate superintendent for workforce development in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools. He will replace Scott Devillier, who has overseen Zachary’s schools for a decade and will retire in July.
“I’m just excited to get to work and really dig in and do whatever I can to support the board, help students, help teachers,” Necaise said after the vote.
Three career educators were finalists for the job: Necaise along with Patrick Jenkins, a former Zachary schools administrator and superintendent in St. Landry Parish, and Jennifer Marangos, Zachary’s supervisor of elementary programs.
Necaise is the only finalist who has never worked in Zachary schools before, something he acknowledged during a public interview before the board last week.
Last week, all three finalists had lengthy interviews and executive-session meetings with board members. They named some of the same priorities, including overhauling discipline policies, expanding industry-based certification programs and improving teacher recruitment and retention. Jenkins and Necaise returned for another round of questioning by the board Monday.
The board on Tuesday adjourned to a closed-door executive session for roughly half an hour before returning to vote. Board members Marty Hughes, Ryan Talbot, Laura Freeman, David Dayton and Andrew Gaines chose Necaise. Voting for Jenkins were Kenneth Mackie, Gaynell Young, Elecia Lathon and Crystal London.
“It’s a tough decision,” Necaise said when asked about the split vote.
Necaise will take the reins of a district that has been ranked as the state’s best every year since it was created in 2003. With an annual budget of $60 million, the district has 5,600 students, 650 employees and seven schools. It’s a major driver of the city’s population growth.
Necaise spent much of his career in West Feliciana Parish, home to another highly rated school district. He worked as a social studies teacher at the parish’s high school before being promoted to assistant principal and then principal of the middle school.
He spent a year working at the state Department of Education, then was hired in 2015 by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System. There, he has served as executive director of school leadership, associate superintendent and his present role focused on workforce development.
He also was a sergeant first class in the Louisiana Army National Guard.
Necaise has lived in Zachary since 2016. Two of his children graduated from Zachary High School in 2020, and a third child currently goes there.