It’s not unusual for players at Zachary Youth Park to come with their own cheering section. “Go, Benny” could be heard every time Benny King caught a ball, swung the bat, and really, just turned to his left. What is unusual was that King’s cheerleaders were his wife and adult daughter.
King represents a new league for older players.
King’s wife gladly recalled days of his youth when she posted to social media “Back out on the field after a very long time; looking good though, BK. #seniorsoftball”
Benny’s back and he’s not alone. The City of Zachary opened the first season of its "over 40 and up" men's recreational softball league game recently. The Senior Softball League will play at Zachary Youth Park.
Four teams of players from 40 to 77 will compete on Field 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday throughout September and then those four teams will vie for the championship.
In addition to the Men's Senior Softball League, the Senior Coed League has begun its games and will play at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on Fields 3 and 4.
Answering the call of Zachary Mayor David McDavid, business owners like Geno Guerico and Brandon Brockhoeft joined educators like Dwayne Chatelain for a second chance on the diamond. There are more pulled muscles and tweaks, but what the players lack in speed is more than compensated for in heart.
McDavid spends a lot of time cheering on his children and grandchildren, but he feels his fellow players have a lot of fun ahead of them and years left to play.
"Age is just a number; playing league softball doesn't end at 40,” he said. “Please bring your family and friends to cheer us on each week. We go there with competition in mind and enjoy the camaraderie that comes with it, win or lose."