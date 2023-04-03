The Zachary High Broncos' baseball team (13-11) came into the March 30 game against district 4-5A opponent Scotlandville (10-5) in need of a win to improve its power ranking in hopes of securing a first-round home game in the LHSAA 5A non-select playoffs.
The previous week was hard on the Broncos as the team struggled with District 8-4A Lakeshore, District 6-5A Mandeville and District 5-5A Dutchtown. A weekend series where the Broncos would win the last two games of a three-game series with Glenbrook and a 15-3 win over District 4-5A District opponent Woodlawn on March 29 put the Broncos on the upswing.
Prior to the opening pitch eight seniors — Matthew Keller, Caden Detre, Dylan Marionneaux, Hunter Trotti, Reece Pierre, Gauge McVea and twins Bryson and Brady Sanchez — were recognized with their parents at the pitcher’s mound.
Keller will be continuing his baseball career next year as a Raider at Northwest Florida State Junior College and Marionneaux will be playing baseball for the Demons at Northwestern State in Natchitoches. Almost all of the seniors identified their favorite moment at Zachary High School as the time when they were freshmen and were thrown around, with head coach Jacob Fisher, trying to put the tarp down during a storm where they were completely soaked.
After the ceremony, the Broncos got down to business on the base paths completing 12 steals. Two steals were recorded by Bryson Sanchez, Marionneaux, Keller and Fischer Romero.
You could say the Broncos ran wild on the base paths picking up two runs in the first, four runs in the second, three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to pull out a 10-0 victory at Chief John Herty Field.
The bats may not have put the ball in play as the Broncos recorded only three hits, but once on base with those three hits and/or walks the Broncos made the most of scoring opportunities.
Keller led the Broncos offensively with a double, scored run and recorded an RBI to go with his two steals. Romero also recorded a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Defensively, the Broncos gave up two hits to the Hornets behind the pitching of Detre, who went the first three innings and struck out six. Fisher threw side-armer Brady Sanchez to close out the Hornets with three scoreless innings, no hits and four strikeouts. Both pitchers showed great control recording more strikes than balls on the night.
The Broncos hopes to extend their four-game win streak on April 4 against District 2-5A Pineville (11-7 and third in the 5A select power rankings) at home, and will close out their District 4-5A district schedule with home games against Central (15-6 and 10th in the 5A non-select power rankings) on April 7 and Catholic High (21-2 and top rated in the 5A select power ranking) on April 13 and 15 with the non-select playoffs shortly thereafter. Last year the Broncos finished in the quarterfinals.
More baseball news
Former Bronco Collier Cranford is starting to make his mark at University of Kansas. On March 25, he had two hits and three putouts versus TCU and on March 29 he recorded a double and a stolen base against Creighton.
ZHS former pitcher Tanner Hall is 5-3 in the early portion of his junior season at University of Southern Mississippi. He has struck out 34 and has an ERA of 2.45 in 33 innings pitched. Hall struck out 10 in his last outing on March 24 against Georgia Southern.