It's a busy summer at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's Zachary branch.
Youth interested in filmmaking attended a film camp June 20-23 to learn skills from local filmmaker and puppeteer Clay Achee.
The students created their own short film as a group during camp. Camps were held at six library branches.
The final projects from each camp will premiere at the Mid City Micro-Con at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Main Library in the large auditorium.
At film camp, students learn the basics of video production, including design, storyboarding, production, postproduction, effects and more through the hands-on process of creating a video.
Check out these library events and programs:
Keeping city clean: The Zachary and Baker branch is among seven branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library circulating Get Down and Clean Up Kits. Sponsored by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, each kit includes 24 litter grabbers, 24 high visibility safety vests, large garbage bags and bottles of hand sanitizer. The kits will assist volunteers in litter removal. Groups can register a time and area for litter pickup by calling 311, visit the brightenupbatonrouge.com calendar to add their cleanup event, then check out a kit from the library. For information, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org or ebrpl.co/litter.
Campfire Sing-Along: Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Ages 2-11 are invited at 11 a.m. July 15. Retired children’s librarian Erin Trent and her husband, Brandon, will play music on the guitar and lead the children in the singalong. Registration is required at (225) 658-1860.
Practice ACT Test: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. Bring sharpened No. 2 pencils, a permitted calculator and a snack for the break. Space is limited. Registration is required at (225) 778-5970.
STEM Friday: Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road. Numerous kits will be available to build electric machines including catapults, race cars, cranes, three-wheelers and bulldozers at 2:30 p.m., July 21.
All About Bees: Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Learn about honey bees, how they make honey and hives at 2 p.m., July 10. Local beekeepers David and Janelle Gianelloni lead all ages.
Summer reading: All Together Now runs through Aug. 15, with free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages. Visit www.ebprl.com/summerreading for schedules. Readers of all ages can track reading at ebrpl.beanstack.org to earn rewards.