Capital Area CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocate – Association recently welcomed its 2023 board of directors.
CASA’s executive committee members include Bebe Landry, chair; Katherine Persac, vice chair; Angella Landry, secretary; and Robert Woosley, treasurer.
Newly elected to the board are Thomas Beck, Ellen Diedrich, Elizabeth Griffin, Marlon Johnson, Shunn Philips, Gregory Pogue, Terrel Thomas and Kyle Viator.
Returning members include Hannah Calandro, Chavanne C. Debetaz, David Faulk, Brad French, Dawn Gajan, Elizabeth Harper, Jenny Kurz, Tamara Mayo, Brennan “Bea” McNamee, Joffree Meek and Steve Strohschein.
Outgoing board members are Chester Burnett, Jeff Calmes, Jan Cassidy, Mary Jane Dillenberger and Roy Hebert.
CASA volunteers advocate for abused and neglected youth living in foster care to help them reach safe, permanent homes. Volunteers are needed for CASA to provide an advocate for every child who needs a voice. More than 130 children are in need of a CASA volunteer.
No special background is required. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 30-minute virtual informational session. To register for an orientation volunteers visit casabr.org and click on volunteer at the top or email volunteer@casabr.org with questions.