Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association welcomed seven people who were sworn in as CASA volunteers by Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover on June 1.
Each volunteer will be appointed to advocate for the best interests of an abused child, a news release said. The new advocates include Aisha Smith, Amanda “Paige” Campuzano, Amy Loe, Charlotte Britten, Daysia Johnson, Kristi Key and Nia Ragland.
The new advocates were sworn in at the CASA office on the final evening of a 32-hour training course, which prepares CASA volunteers for their advocacy work. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
“Being a CASA has been something on my radar for several years, but I wanted to make sure I had the time and energy to give the children I would ultimately advocate for," Loe said. "In recent months, the desire to do something, anything to help serve our struggling community’s most vulnerable became stronger and stronger and I realized it was time. This was something I also heard from my fellow trainees: it was time. During training, we learned that the numbers of children in need are staggering: it’s time.”
CASA still needs volunteers to reach its goal of serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice. CASA is accepting people into its next in-person volunteer training class that begins in September. No special background is required to become a CASA volunteer. The first step to getting involved is to attend a 30-minute virtual orientation. To register for an orientation volunteers, visit casabr.org and click volunteer at the top. For information call (225) 379-8598 or email volunteer@casabr.org.