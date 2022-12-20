Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Association honored its volunteers for their advocacy work on behalf of abused and neglected children at the 2022 CASA Holiday Open House held Dec. 6 at the CASA office.
CASA’s board of directors and staff hosted the event, which recognizes volunteers for their efforts to help children living in foster care reach safe, permanent homes.
Volunteers selected holiday gifts for their CASA children. Guests posed with holiday-themed props at a photo booth, took home handcrafted ornaments from CASA’s Christmas tree, and monogrammed tote bags.
CASA is accepting people into its next volunteer training course, which begins Jan. 10. No special background is required. Sign up for one of CASA’s virtual information sessions to learn more at casabr.org/volunteer.
Call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org for information.