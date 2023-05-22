The Zachary Athletic Foundation awards an annual scholarship to both a female and male senior based on their leadership, work ethic, team spirit, attitude, academic standing and significant athletic accomplishments.
Scholarship applicants are required to complete a questionnaire and submit an essay for review by ZAF board members. The 2023 female ZAF scholarship winner is Chastity Sample, who exceeds all of the criteria above.
Sample competed in cross-country her junior and senior years and competed in track and field during her four-year high school career. In her essay, Sample noted that she enjoyed the freedom on the track to showcase her talents.
“I met so many people and have learned so many things that I know will stick with me as I move on to college,” Sample said.
Participating in athletics and team sports, she reiterated, “provided me with skills that will help me in the future.”
In addition to her athletic participation, she also participated in extracurricular activities that included the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Mentor Club and Student Government Association. She served two years as class president and one year as class secretary.
“Being a leader is something that is valued and requires me to keep my character and attitude in check,” Sample said.
She further noted that “showing up to school and practice every day, doing the right thing and getting my work done were important to provide leadership by showing character and a strong work ethic.”
Volunteer work? You bet she checks all the right boxes there as well serving as a volunteer at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Pantry, the Wall Project, participating in WBRZ’s “Stuff the Bus” and working as a classroom teacher and office aid.
Sample will graduate with a 4.1 GPA to finish near the top of her class while completing honors, AP and dual enrollment classes throughout her academic career. She was a two-time academic letter winner and athletic letter award winner all four years she was at ZHS. In addition to the A/B Honor Roll and Principals list, she was also recognized by the College Board National African American Recognition Program.
Her plans after high school include attending Howard University or the University of Alabama where she plans to major in nursing or psychology. On her selection of a career in the health care field Sample noted that “As a person of color, achieving higher positions in the health care industry is a big goal as when I was growing up there was not a lot of representation of people who looked like me in health care.
“In the future I hope to care for many patients, as well as influence other little black girls to attain an education in nursing or other science,” she added.
Her compassion for others in a service role is further demonstrated in her comment that “I hope to spread my abilities and care for people who may not be able to care for themselves or cannot afford to care for themselves and their families.”
Next week, the 2023 ZAF boys winner.