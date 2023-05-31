The Teacher Appreciation Week celebration began May 15 at Rollins Place Elementary.
It will continue throughout the week as fish fry crews travel from school to school in the Zachary Community School District, serving teachers and support staff fried fish dinners prepared by members of the city's administration, Police Department and Fire Department. The meal is provided by Professional Engineering Consultants and Thornton, Musso & Bellemin Company.
"It is a small token of our appreciation to those who tremendously impact students' lives in our community," said Mayor David McDavid.