Mayor David McDavid is giving another chance to an out-of-state retail recruitment firm whose record for bringing more stores, restaurants and other venues to Zachary has been questioned by some former and current city council members.
McDavid is renewing the contract with Alabama-based Retail Strategies for one year, costing the city $40,000. The city’s first contract with the company, inked in 2017 under then-Mayor David Amrhein, was for a much longer term, expiring only last month.
“Due to COVID and 2020 and 2021, we’re going to give them another chance for a year or two and see what they can do,” McDavid said.
The move doesn’t require a vote, McDavid said, describing the contract approval as a “day-to-day operation” that he’s permitted to do without taking the matter before the council.
As the initial six-year contract period began to wind down, council members held a series of workshops to discuss whether the city should continue a relationship with Retail Strategies. In March, they heard from firm representatives Lyndsey Bailey and Harlan Winn; and in May, the council hosted Kyle Cofer, of a similar company called The Retail Coach, who spoke about what services he could provide Zachary.
In between those two workshops was a fiery meeting in April that was meant to focus on Retail Strategies but turned to the city’s dealings with Downtown Strategies, a spinoff company owned by Retail Strategies.
Downtown Strategies developed plans for a new City Hall to be built through a public-private partnership. The proposal was ultimately rejected by the previous council — yet the company had already bought steel for the building before the panel voted on a contract, Councilman John LeBlanc revealed at the April meeting.
In light of the City Hall debacle, LeBlanc was initially leery of continuing to work with Retail Strategies. But he said McDavid recently reassured him about his concerns, and he now feels comfortable with the mayor’s decision to sign a new contract.
“I’m good with that,” LeBlanc said.
He added, however, that he’s glad McDavid signed a contract for a shorter term, leaving the door open to pursue other options if things don’t go well in the next year.
McDavid thinks the company has strengths that will benefit the city.
“Retail Strategies has been here for a while,” McDavid said. “They understand Zachary. They’ve got a lot connections with some of the Zachary businesspeople, developers and landowners.”
“What happened in the prior administration with Retail Strategies and the council, I don’t know. I was the police chief then,” he continued. “But I’m transparent, and like I told Retail Strategies, they have to be transparent with anything they do and say with the council.”
A lack of communication from Retail Strategies was one of several complaints council members made during discussions about the firm’s performance in recent years.
McDavid said a tool called Basecamp is now being used so council members can access information about everything the company is doing and contact its representatives. And the company now has different staffers working on the Zachary effort.
Another concern that’s been raised is the fact that Retail Strategies has so far only brought a handful of retailers to town. Company reps explained at the spring workshops that retail recruitment takes a long time, with some deals taking up to 36 months to close.
“I think COVID had a lot to do with it,” McDavid added.
The mayor believes things are beginning to head in a more positive direction.
Besides keeping Retail Strategies on board, McDavid recently hired Ashleigh McHugh, the former director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, to promote economic development. He’s also excited about going to a convention in Atlanta in October to pitch the city to businesses interested in opening new locations.