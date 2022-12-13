Colton Satterfield, 12, a sixth grade student at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named Mayor of the Day through a bidding process at ZEPTO's Silent Auction.
Upon arriving at City Hall on Dec. 7, “Mayor” Colton received a Certificate of Recognition, a lapel pin and a City of Zachary notebook and pen.
He joined Mayor David Amrhein to inspect a piece of property where the city plans to build new police building at the corner of Montevideo Boulevard and Old Slaughter Road.
Then they visited the Zachary Fire Department and discussed the city's Class 1 fire rating with Fire Chief Danny Kimble. Colton boarded the Zachary Fire Department ladder truck and toured the town, stopping to visit the new fire station site on Flanacher Road.
Because of the good weather, Colton met with Chief Financial Officer Deanna Mankins at HugYourPeople Park. They discussed budgetary matters while having lunch. The two then made a few rounds on the merry-go-round before heading back to City Hall.
Next stop, he visited the Zachary Police Station, meeting with Police Chief David McDavid. They inspected the jail cell and discussed the low crime rate in Zachary.
After a long day at the office, Colton's mom, Wendy Brooks, an instructional specialist for Zachary Community Schools, arrived to pick him up.