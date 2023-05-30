Copper Mill Elementary School science teacher Sandra Saye has already been named a semifinalist for Louisiana Teacher of the Year.
In addition, she was recently surprised and honored May 16 by Dream Teachers.
Wes Watts, a Dream Teachers board member, Zachary Community Schools District Superintendent Scott Devillier, CMES Principal Angie Cassard, CMES Assistant Principal Jess Patti and CMES Administrative Dean Lia White-Allen were on-hand for Watt’s presentation.
Dream Teachers is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and rewarding exceptional educators throughout the state and raising public awareness of the true value of the teaching profession. As a team, they work with businesses, industry and organizations throughout Louisiana to elevate the teaching profession.
Recently retired West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Wes Watts presented Saye with recognition from Dream Teachers, a plant and gifts from Community Coffee.
Dream Teachers will host a gala July 22 at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans to honor the Teacher of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and Principal of the Year semifinalists and finalists. Winners will be announced at that event.
For the past 17 years, Dream Teachers has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Education to honor the exceptional educators who are working every day to better the schools and communities they work in.