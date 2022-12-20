The Louisiana Art Education Association in conjunction with the Council for Art Education holds a Youth Art Month Flag Design Contest each year.
The theme this year is “Your Art, Your Voice.”
Copper Mill Art teacher Darryl Alello is a member of the LAEA and was eligible to submit his students’ artwork for the Youth Art Month Flag Design Contest. His student Xavier Haynes, a sixth grader at Copper Mill Elementary, won first place in the fifth to eighth grade category, and he was the overall winner from all the entries submitted from K-12th grades.
Xavier’s artwork will be on the 2023 LAEA YAM FLAG, which will be on display at the National Art Education Association’s National convention in San Antonio, Texas, and at the 2023 Artist in Capitol Day in Baton Rouge. He will also receive a gift certificate from Blick Art Supplies.
Youth Art Month is a celebration of the visual arts. Student exhibitions, public artworks, art festivals and school events raise awareness and support of the visual arts for local and state education officials, business and community leaders, and state and federal legislators.
Youth Art Month is coordinated by the Council for Art Education at the national level.