Copper Mill Elementary's art teacher Darryl Alello's students recently created ornaments for Donna Edwards, the first lady of Louisiana.
Each year, the first lady's office contacts school districts across the state, which then select students to create ornaments to hang on the Governor's Mansion Christmas tree.
Students were encouraged to design their own ornaments using their imaginations and talents.
The ornaments will be displayed through December. The first lady's office plans to post videos and photos on social media for everyone to view.