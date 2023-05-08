Copper Mill Elementary’s fifth grade science and sixth grade robotics/STEM teacher Regena Landry is one of five educators being honored by the Louisiana Science Teachers Association.
The association has named five outstanding educators for its annual awards program, a news release said. These educators, the release said, have made "dynamic contributions to science education for our teachers and students during the school year."
Among this year’s winners are three classroom teachers and two educators who work outside the traditional classroom setting.