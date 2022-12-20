Santa Claus, running short on time, called a helper with both specialized skills and a look straight out of the North Pole. Zachary’s Crocheting Pawpaw, with his red fur-trimmed hat and snow-white beard, offered a massive array of handmade head gear and even stood in for the jolly old elf in a pitch.
Nate Ford joined a slew of vendors on Dec. 10 for the annual St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mistletoe Market held in collaboration with the Zachary Farmers Market. Other Santa’s helpers included young Santa Sean Sullivan offering his family’s salsa products, Tayler Falgout with sweet coco bombs, and “Ms. Ruthie” Holmes, an area favorite vendor of cracklins and baked good.
Ford is new to the Farmers Market, and, despite his rapid production schedule, he has only been crocheting for a little over a year and he is in his third month vending at the Farmers Market.
He said his interest in crocheting started after seeing some crocheted crafts during a weekend getaway with his wife. He did have sewing skills he learned from his mother.
He learned techniques for left-handed crocheting from YouTube tutorials and started his initial work for family members.
“I have a lot of girls — six granddaughters and five great-granddaughters — so I started crocheting caps for them and others, but I ran out of people to do it for, so it just started piling up around the house,” he said.
The crocheting pawpaw became a Farmers Market vendor in August, using a brand and logo developed by one of Ford’s granddaughters. In addition to making caps and gifts, Ford started playing Santa Claus for family gatherings and was a Christmas party Santa later in the day of the Mistletoe Market.
The Mistletoe Market is an ongoing event put on by St. John’s church. This year’s market joined forces with the organizers of the Farmers Market. More than 70 vendors were set up inside and outside of the church grounds.