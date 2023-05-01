Hang around the Zachary High football team and its coaches long enough and you will hear reference to the term “money round”, which refers to the semifinals and the final step to playing for championships.
Drew Silman and the ZHS boys golf team competed in their own money round at the Division I Region 2 tournament held at Beau Chene Country Club in Mandeville on April 24.
With his 78 on 18 holes, Silman qualified for the state tournament on May 1-2 at the Farm D’Allie course in Carencro. ZHS golf coach Kenny Langlois indicated that his road to qualifying for state was bumpy.
“He got off to a shaky start with a quadruple bogey on the second hole,” Langlois said.
Silman would recover and after a birdie on the 9th hole finish the front nine at five over par. On the 10th he double bogeyed, regathered himself and proceeded to shoot one under on the final eight holes.
Coach Langlois commented that “I am very proud of him for keeping it together on a very difficult course and being able to advance back to the state tournament.”
While Silman was doing the work to compete for a state championship, the ZHS tennis team was finishing their season at the LHSAA State Championships in Monroe on April 24-25.
Will Beasley advanced to state in singles and the doubles sister team of senior Bria and freshman Ava Raymond advanced in doubles. The Raymond sisters were victorious in their opener (6-4 and 7-4) but fell to the doubles team from West Monroe in the second round.
The ZHS track and field teams regional meet at Catholic High was postponed a day due to bad weather to April 28. Both the boys and girls finished third overall at the regional. The delay did not affect the Broncos girls and boys as several Broncos qualified for the state meet at Bernie Moore Stadium at LSU on May 6.
Jaala Thymes was second in the 200m (24.72) and was on the winning 4x100m relay team with Ja’myia Woodall, Talar Johnson and Sariah Bethley that set a stadium record (46.16). Jaydan Jackson (44-0) and Ambria Langley (43-04) gave the girls first and second place finishes in the shot put.
In the discus, they also finished first and second but flipped the order with Langley winning (142-06) and Jackson finishing in second (134-11). Langley also picked up a third place in the javelin (123-11).
For the boys senior Tylon Williams set a personal record and finished second in the 200m (21.65). Rhen Langley won the 800, with a time of 1:54.65 that was a stadium record. The 4x800m relay team of Noah Mckneely, Marcus Coates, Kellen Conachen and Mason Mack also qualified for state with a second-place finish at 8:01.32.
Cobe Johnson also picked up a third-place finish in the triple jump (43-08), fourth place in the long jump (22-05), and was a member of the third place 4x400m relay team with Mckneely, Langley and Vederek Matthews.