On Dec. 2, the fifth seeded Zachary High Broncos football team’s hope for a repeat state championship were dashed at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett stadium by the host and top seeded Ruston Bearcats.
A packed house was in attendance to see Ruston register a semifinal victory (37-22) for which they have anticipated for years. Ruston lost to Destrehan in the finals.
For the Broncos it was a frustrating evening where the defense failed to stop the Bearcats running attack and the offense failed to sustain momentum and score in droves as they had previously during the year.
One could lament the fact that half of Zachary did not get the opportunity to migrate down to New Orleans for the Dec. 9 Division 1 championship, or complain about the officiating, blame the coaches or question the effort by some players.
Let me be clear, Ruston was a fine, veteran laden team with a fan base that was desperate for a return trip to the Superdome.
Instead of traveling down that slippery slope of negativity it is worth reflecting on the positive memories from this year.
ZHS football fans witnessed a regular-season matchup where the Broncos beat John Curtis. In case you were wondering, previous ZHS matchups with Curtis have been in the playoffs and ZHS has never won. This was a huge accomplishment considering Curtis beat Catholic and played in the Select Division 1 state championship.
The Broncos beat West Monroe, again, and are now 4-1 against the Rebels.
Coach David Brewerton achieved a coaching milestone, 100 victories, during a district game this year against Liberty. Consider the playoff record of the coaching staff and Brewerton over the nine-year period since his hiring in 2014. Four state championships, four semifinal appearances and one quarterfinal appearance. Be happy for what you have.
Postseason for former ZHS Broncos
The MVP of the 2015 ZHS state championship team has been busy. Lindsey Scott and Incarnate Word are 11-1 and played Sacrament State (12-0) in the second round of the 1-AA playoffs in Sacramento on Dec. 9.
Scott's version 2.0 at Incarnate Word looks a lot like version 1.0 from his ZHS days. The Cardinals won in a late game on the west coast 66-63. Sounds like a basketball score. Scott was 19 of 31 for 219 yards and 4 touchdown and on the ground he gained 166 yards on 19 carries and scored twice. This was the highest scoring game in FCS history.
They will hit the road next weekend for a semifinal matchup against North Dakota State.
Tre Shropshire (2017 state champion) and the UAB Blazers are headed to the Bahamas on Dec. 16 to take on Miami of Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl. Shropshire finished the regular season with 35 catches for 740 yards and 5 TDs.
On Dec. 3 former Broncos Chandler Whitfield (2017 and 2018 state champion) competed for Southern in the SWAC championship game against Jackson State University.
Whitfield had four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.
William Granville (2017 state champion) and the SLU Lions made it to the postseason after posting an 8-3 regular season record before losing in the second round of the 1-AA playoffs to Samford on Dec. 3.
Kameron Hamilton (2021 state champion) and the Tulane Green Wave will be competing in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas on Jan. 2 against the USC Trojans.