With the end of the academic year fast approaching, Zachary School Board members took some time out of their meeting March 21 to honor several students for accomplishments in athletics, academics and arts.
The group of young people recognized included winners of recent national and state competitions. Superintendent Scott Devillier, however, emphasized the value of other aspects of participating in these events.
“All of our teams, athletes, choir, band, dance, cheerleaders — all of you, no matter what you do … it’s not all about winning,” he said.
He explained to the students that being a member of a team or taking part in a contest that allows them to develop unique skills teaches them important lessons that will benefit them later.
“This is part of building your future,” he said.
Those honored at the meeting included:
- Zachary High School’s Bronco Belles dance team, which won a national championship in the Universal Dance Association’s high kick competition.
- Zachary High wrestler Addison Mayers, who won an individual state championship.
- Zachary High track and field athletes Rhen Langley and Jaydan Jackson, who won state championships in distance runs and shot put, respectively.
- Zachary High student Claire Venable, a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
- Copper Mill Elementary School students who participated in national honor choirs at the American Choral Directors Association Conference in Cincinnati, Ohio. They are Tayelon Beard, Savannah Broussard, Linda Casey, Donovan Clark, Emma Gremillion, Joy London, Kaylie Minor, Chloe Reno, Addison Sloan, Olivia Trent, Chyna Walker and Karley Williams.
- Zachary High’s Camilla Howell, who won first place in the state Poetry Out Loud contest.
- Zachary High students Mae Edel and Claire Connor, who won first place in contests at the Beta Club State Convention. Edel won in on-site drawing, and Connor in handmade jewelry.