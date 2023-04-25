The athleticism on display at Zachary high school track and field meets has been incredible and we have been spoiled with the likes of Janie O’ Connor and Sean Burrell tearing up the track.
Let’s face it there are a lot more people out there who know who Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, Florence Griffith Joyner and Jackie Joyner-Kersee are than know Al Oerter or Michael Carter (in addition to playing for the San Francisco 49ers he was a silver medalist in the shot put at the 1984 Olympics). Simply put, the runners usually get most of the press because they have speed at short distances or speed at longer distances like Rhen Langley.
If you want to see speed and explosion working in unison with physics to propel multiple objects far distances then look no farther than the Zachary High's girls Broncos throwers and scoring machines Ambria Langley and Jayden Jackson.
Not only do they score points, but they do it with tremendous technique, speed and explosion. For the longest time most male athletes kicked or glided to get across the ring with the shot put. Over time, male athletes began to spin across the ring for shot put like the discus.
As a lifelong track enthusiast, I was awestruck to watch that both Langley and Jackson spin the shot put. I have never seen female high school athletes spin the shot put and ZHS has two that do it very well.
Both girls are lifelong track and field competitors with older siblings who also competed on the track or in the field. In other words, competition runs deep with these two.
Langley’s father also coaches track at Broadmoor. Jackson indicated that she has been doing track and field since she was 8 and used to run the relays.
“Coach Carrier will come up to me some meets and say that he needs to get me ready to run the 4x100 or 4x200m relay and I let him know real quick that I am done with running,” Jackson said.
Jackson competes in the shot put and the discus, and Langley competes in the shot put, discus and javelin. At the District 4-5A track meet at Bronco Stadium April 20, the Broncos finished second overall to St. Joseph's with 129 points. Many of the Lady Broncos points came from Jackson who won the discus (148-4) and finished second in the shot put (42-4).
Pretty impressive stuff considering she was sick and still put up the best mark for discus in the state this year.
Langley scored points and advanced in three events winning the javelin (110-9), finishing second in the discus (140-8) and picking up a third place in the shot put (42-1).
On the one-two punch, Jackson commented that “Ambria and I plan on going 1 and 2 at state to say that the Zachary athletes took over the field events.”
Langley stressed the importance of having a quality teammate to compete with when she commented that “It’s great to have someone there that can push you and we are lucky to have each other to encourage and get better.”
When you look at the top throws in the area they belong to Jackson and Langley. Langley gave much of the credit for their success to her coaches. “Getting back on track was easy with great coaching by Coach Woosley, Carrier and Fink,” Langley said.
Not to restate it too many times but Jackson is a three-time state champion in powerlifting and would have won four times if COVID-19 had not ended the season. When asked which sport she liked the best Jackson indicated that “I love them both equally.” Langley was also a dual sport athlete playing basketball earlier in her career.
Jackson indicated that her favorite moment at Zachary was “beating my sister’s record at Bronco Stadium.”
I suspected that javelin would be Langley’s favorite event but Langley corrected me when she indicated that “discus is my favorite event and I have a goal of 160 feet.”
Both ladies will be taking their considerable throwing talents to college next year with Langley throwing at LSU and Jackson headed over to the Ragin Cajuns. Langley indicated that she was excited to be going to LSU where Sean Burrell, her old youth track buddy, was tearing things up.
Before Langley and Jackson take their talents to college there are two more meets to win to solidify themselves as the top one-two punch in ZHS Lady Broncos throw event history. The Regional will take place at Catholic High on April 27 and the State Championships will be held at Bernie Moore stadium at LSU on May 6.