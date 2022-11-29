Turkey and dressing may have still been on leftover plates Friday, but a stream of Zachary-area residents were among the first to take in the Christmas cheer from Light Up Zachary and snacks from Sneaux Season while ushering the sights and sounds of Christmas 2022.
Events that include parades and festivals will fill the month of December in Zachary and the surrounding communities. Light Up Zachary, located at 1136 Eagle Drive in Zachary, is a drive-up, animated light show with over 30 minutes of music and light. The display has over 60,000 lights programmed by 180,000 channels of high-tech animation.
The display is an annual favorite, but this year donations collected will benefit the local St. Jude Children’s Hospital and JDRF Chapter. Venmo donations can be given to @glimpsesoflightllc with an added note to link the display and the recipient groups.
Sneaux Season and other vendors will be part of the “Christmas Pop Up” at the Christmas in the Village on celebration in the downtown and Historic Village area of Zachary from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The event will include a movie in the park, food trucks, live entertainment, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The very next morning the annual Christmas parades will be held in Baker, Slaughter and Zachary.
The Baker parade will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information visit https://cityofbakerla.com.
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Christmas parade starting at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is Visions of Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.
The Slaughter Civic Club will host a Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by the Christmas Parade organized by the Slaughter Fire Department.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is teaming up with the Zachary Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 for the annual Mistletoe Market. The Farmers Market will be set up in the gym of the church on Lee Street and 26 vendors will be set up in the Parish Activity Center. Pictures with Santa will be available in the Parish Activity Center, and pictures with the Grinch will be available in the Gym.
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals.
Barn Hill Animal Preserve in Ethel will be celebrating the holidays while promoting animal conservation efforts. Christmas trees are being sold to benefit Sloth Conservation in Costa Rica through Kids Saving the Rainforest. They live trees start at $99 and all profits go to support the conservation group.
The Preserve will host Pancakes with Santa and the Grinch Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17. There will be a $25 admission that includes:
- Printed Photo w/ Santa and the Grinch
- Wagon rides
- Animal shows
- Park Tours
- Pancakes
- Self-Guided Tour
- Kangaroo Walkabout
Children 2 and under are free. For more information, visit www.barnhillpreserve.com.