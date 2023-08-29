As a kid, the “long dark night of the soul” started after the Super Bowl and continued until fall NFL camps began in July.
My four brothers and I each had our favorite pro football team growing up. Unfortunately (except for 1985), my favorite team was the Chicago Bears. Every July as training camp began there was the exhilaration that “this is our year” and the additions from the draft (there was little to no free agency in those days) would put us over the top. Yes, I am dating myself.
The NFL changed with free agency and each year the “Monsters of the Midway” in Chicago were almost completely different from the year before and I slowly lost interest. Too hard to follow. At that point the long dark night of the soul was extended until the first week of August when fall college football training camps started. At least there would be four years of pulling for the same players.
That stability has now eroded as the NCAA began allowing players to transfer at will, become eligible immediately or leave early for the draft. Hard to keep up with and so again, I lost interest.
So how does someone get excited about football when it is so hard to keep up with comings and goings? Fortunately, for folks in Zachary there is a high school team right down the road that has garnered four 5A State Championships in the recent past. Now, that is something you and I can follow with no reservation, and it is not too difficult to keep up.
At a minimum you can get excited to watch the growth of Zachary kids for a minimum of four years at ZHS, five years if you watch the Northwestern Braves with new coach Aaron Odom and even longer if you follow youth football in Zachary.
Is there change? Oh yes, there is change. Consider the 2023 Broncos team which is in the process of replacing three-year starter Eli Holstein at quarterback and an almost entire defensive line.
At the time of writing, two quarterbacks are in the running to hold the keys to offensive coordinator Kenny Langlois’ offense.
There is also a consistency for excellence with coach David Brewerton and staff making deep runs in the 5A playoffs, which has become an expectation.
The atmosphere is a constant as fans and parents will get chills (on extremely hot evenings) as the Broncos run out of the horse and smoke onto the new turf into Bronco Stadium where they are greeted by state-of-the-art lights and the huge jumbotron in the north end zone.
The cheerleaders, Bronco Belles, and the Band of Blue will be there. Stadium announcer Brett Massengill will be there in the press box mispronouncing “penalize” as he has for years. The radio broadcast team will be down the hall in the press box.
On the field Gordon LeBlanc, Buddy Baudoin and crew will be pacing the visitor sidelines with the chain gang as they have for decades. The concession stand will be packed and ZAF will be selling food to support all of Zachary sports. Hopefully, you will be there and add to the experience.
On Aug. 25 it all started again. Sure; it was only a jamboree and doesn’t really count, but all the sights, smells, sounds and fans were there for our shared annual journey that will hopefully end in the Superdome on Dec. 9.
Come on out and watch the best show in town. The Broncos have a loaded home schedule against some great teams in the nondistrict (John Curtis, Sept. 8 and St. Augustine, Sept. 15) and district slate (Woodlawn, Oct. 6, Central, Oct. 20 and Liberty, Oct. 27).
I am ready for some football! The smell of freshly cut grass may be gone with the turf, but the old friends are still there and the elements (not limited to all the things mentioned above) are good for the soul and shine a bright light after a long dark night.
Correction
Last week’s article incorrectly referenced linebacker Kam Peterson as Cam. My apologies for this error. Again, it seems like last year’s football season was so long ago. Kam was a superstar then and will undoubtedly continue to impress in 2023.