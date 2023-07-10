Zachary Community Park is a popular place during the summer. And with school returning in a month, families and friends are flocking to the park for some fun.
Friends Alex Kibby and Baqui Thomas met at the park last week with their children. Thomas, from Flowood, Mississippi, and Kibby have been friends since high school.
They weren't the only ones enjoying the playground equipment at the park at Old Scenic Highway. Brothers, Kendrick Polk, 7; Kane Polk, 3; and Kaicen Polk, 5; had a play day at the park.