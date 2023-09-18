The Zachary High School Hall of Fame committee recently met to review nominations and select the 2023 inductee class from a pool of former Zachary High School and Northwestern High School athletic greats.
This week, inductee Allison Renee’ Kippers, a golfer at ZHS from 2007 through 2010, is highlighted. Kippers competed in golf where she was in the Division 1 State Golf Championship four years and was All-Metro four years at ZHS for coaches Martin Poche and Clark Engermann.
As a freshman, Kippers earned All-Metro honors and finished ninth overall at the State Division 1 Tournament. During her sophomore year in 2008, Kippers was the BREC Ladies Amateur Champion and was named the “Most Improved Golfer” on the All-Metro team. Her junior year she finished second in the metro tournament and in the regional.
Kippers save her best for last when, in her senior year, she garnered Wendy’s Heisman High School Level recognition, and Player of the year honors in Arrowhead Senior Golf. That was just part of her success during a senior year where she posted a regular season average of 2.25 over par and won the BREC Junior Title, girls metro tournament where she shot a two under par 70, Region 2 tournament, was the All-Metro golf “Outstanding Player” and was selected as the Advocate “Star of Stars” female golfer of the year after a state runner-up finish.
In addition to her athletic dominance on the links, Kippers exemplified the student-athlete concept as she was named to the principal’s list throughout her high school career and was a member of the Beta Club. After graduating from Zachary High in 2010 she took her talents to Lake Charles where she competed in golf for the Cowboys at McNeese State University.
While at McNeese, she also picked up academic honor roll honors before graduating from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
She is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she is an altar server and was in the youth group during her ZHS days. Allison is married to Brandt Garon and they have a daughter Ellie Renee’ Garon.
Kippers and her “to be named next week” 2023 Hall of Fame inductee partner will be recognized at a banquet in their honor on Oct. 5 and recognized at halftime of the Woodlawn football game on Oct. 6.
All former Hall of Famers and fans are invited to attend both events. Check in next week to find out who the second athlete for the 2023 Hall of Fame will be.
Schedule change
The ZHS football team has a major scheduling change that goes into effect this week. The previous open date for Sept. 22 has been filled with a home game against McKinley at 7 p.m. Season ticket holders can use their passes from the canceled home game against John Curtis on Sept. 8 for the McKinley game this week.
As with all ZHS home football games, individual tickets may be purchased on line at i2tickets.com.