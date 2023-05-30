Heritage Ranch hosted its 2023 gala on April 22 at the outdoor, covered arena on its campus.
The fundraising event exceeded its goal by 15%, raising more than $106,000.
Tickets and sponsorships were open to the public and provided a night of live music, food and drinks prepared by local restaurants, a cocktail hour and a dessert dash. The gala also featured a live auction, paddle raise, wishing wall and other fun activities.
The money helps Heritage Ranch bring hope and healing to families, and $25,000 of the funds directly support the organization’s scholarship fund.
Since 2009, Heritage Ranch has provided counseling through crises using educational materials and events, outpatient coaching and counseling, and intensive residential care, a news release said.