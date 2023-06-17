Higher pay will soon be a reality for Zachary city workers, police officers and firefighters under a budget adopted June 13 by the City Council.
“All employees are getting a raise,” Mayor David McDavid said. “We tried to do everything we could to up these pay scales some.”
The budget for the new fiscal year that begins next month allots sizable increases in funding to some departments.
The police department will have a budget of about $5.9 million, an increase of about 5.3% from last year, and $5.6 million will go to the fire department, up 8.27%, according to an informational packet provided to council members.
The Zachary City Court is budgeted to receive a 16% boost in funding and projected to spend about $650,000.
Some other city departments are getting more modest increases in funding.
“The mayor’s goal is to raise the starting salary for the city’s lowest paid positions,” the document says. “As a start, those positions will receive a 4% raise effective July 1, and the pay scales for each department have been adjusted accordingly, with a 3% differential between each step.”
Also at the meeting, the council adopted a new mission statement for the city. McDavid said he asked Chris Calbert, the city’s longtime chief administrative officer, to come up with the statement.
It reads as follows: “The uniqueness of Zachary is one that has been carefully woven into the very fabric of its people over many years. That same standard of care, spirit and community known and practiced yesteryear remains clear today. The strength and resolve which empowers us all also guides us through the myriad activity that promotes our continued growth. The city's collective ability to consistently identify needs, mobilize partners, create innovative, motivational and effective solutions that can be nurtured, sustained and replicated will continue to enable Zachary for generations to come.”