I remember as a kid watching college sports and taking particular interest when the television flashed a player’s hometown after they made a big play or contributed to a win.
Recently the caption always seems, to me at least, to reference the college a player transferred from the year before. Last week, the College World Series provided a pleasant flashback to yesteryear when I saw “Alex Milazzo, Hometown — Zachary, Louisiana” flash across the ESPN banner.
I first remember seeing Milazzo running around Rita Street Park off Newell Street in Zachary shagging ground balls with 15 other five- and six-year-old future major leaguers. Alex and my son were the same age and teammates in multiple sports after those early days running around Rita Street Park, which has given me the opportunity to watch Milazzo grow and excel.
There were six years of youth football in which he was the quarterback on three championship-winning teams. He played youth baseball when he was not playing football during those formative years, but I have no firsthand observations of his baseball proficiency at that age, though I am told he had skill.
Alex played football, baseball and basketball at Northwestern Middle School. Yes, he played basketball and was a defensive specialist. Defensive specialist is code or a kind way of saying he lacked offensive prowess. Tenacity would best describe Alex as a basketball player. As a middle school baseball player at even this young age he was special.
Before fast forwarding to the College World Series, the contribution of Milazzo's parents, Jimmy and Shannon, to Zachary athletics should be acknowledged.
Jimmy began coaching youth football in Zachary before he even had kids participating, and continued coaching multiple youth sports. Shannon was a physical education teacher at Northwestern Middle School and coached the cheerleaders.
At ZHS, he gave up the hard courts to play football his freshman and sophomore years and baseball for four years with ZHS head coach Jacob Fisher. Though there are funny and memorable stories around ZHS football (a car accident before a playoff game comes to mind), let’s just cut to the chase. Alex Milazzo was born to play baseball.
His freshman year, Milazzo took a fastball in the mouth and was on the field eight days later with teeth missing and a face shield. The next three years he would become one of the most decorated baseball players in ZHS history through tenacity and talent.
On his Zachary roots Jimmy relayed that “I think Alex’s dreams began watching his older brother Cade play in Zachary. When kids at ZHS play in front of 2,000 fans, three deep down each foul line, it’s a high. He loves his Zachary roots and leans upon those experiences today.”
Shannon elaborated that, “Alex had one goal, and that was to play baseball for Zachary. He loved how they played and couldn’t wait to be part of the program.”
Jimmy said he and Shannon “are proud of him as a baseball player but more proud of his character, which the Zachary community played an enormous role in shaping.”
On the jump from little old Zachary to LSU, Shannon commented that when he committed to LSU “he knew each year he would have to compete hard and fight to be on the field, but he had to know if he could play at LSU.”
The College World Series started off a bit shaky for the Tigers after an initial victory over Tennessee (6-3), as the Tigers were put off schedule in a loss to Wake Forest (2-3).
Milazzo did not play in either of the first two games, and I must admit that I (unlike my wife who is a huge LSU baseball fan) was not in the least bit interested in watching. To be clear, I am an Alex Milazzo fan and have been since he was five. Nothing against LSU but if Alex was not playing, I could find other things to do with my evenings. My thoughts those first two nights turned to Jimmy and Shannon, who drove 1,000 miles over 14 hours to see Alex and LSU in Omaha.
Things changed on June 20 as LSU took on Tennessee in a win-or-go-home game. To my, and I am sure most of Zachary’s pleasant surprise, Alex was behind the plate catching in a Tigers 5-0 victory. That was the first night I saw “Alex Milazzo, Hometown — Zachary, Louisiana.” The excitement of watching athletics is tremendously enhanced when you know the participants, and I was hooked.
The next night he was back behind the plate in an LSU 5-2 victory over Wake Forest. He was also on the offensive going 2 for 4.
The catcher position is the most difficult and physical position in baseball, according to Peewee Leblanc and others who know these things. Two straight nights catching for Milazzo must have left him gassed with little left in the tank.
There was no way LSU was going to put Alex behind the plate on June 23 in the game to decide the championship series was there? Wrong! Alex caught for the third night straight and even went extra innings as the Tigers won 2-0 in 11 innings. That in itself is quite the physical feat.
At the end of the day, how nice was it to see ESPN scroll “Alex Milazzo, Hometown — Zachary” across the screen? Shannon summed up the family’s feelings: “We couldn’t be prouder of him to represent Zachary, his hometown. Zachary Proud.”