Leaders with Hospice of Baton Rouge detailed its services and mission during a recent talk to the Zachary Rotary Club.
Since 1984, Hospice of Baton Rouge has served three generations in eight parishes with quality end-of-life care, a hospice representative told Rotary members.
Their mission is to provide quality care in a home or homelike setting so that patients will not die alone or in discomfort. As the oldest and only nonprofit hospice in the city, they provide the experienced and trusted care to any patient regardless of their ability to pay.
Hospice of Baton Rouge also offers grief support through their services at The Retreat, Camp Conquer and support groups. The Retreat at Quarters Lake, by The Hospice of Baton Rouge, is intended to provide a tranquil environment and serve as a safe space for the children, teens and adults of Greater Baton Rouge to learn how to better cope with and process grief and loss beyond the traditional clinical counseling. Camp Conquer teaches children how to identify, express, and most importantly conquer their emotions through activities that takes them through five stages of grief.
For information or how to get involved as a volunteer, visit hospicebr.org.