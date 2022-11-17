Michael May has been working on digging a pond on Lower Zachary Road on a piece of land where he eventually wants to build a house. He envisions the pond adding more than just aesthetic value, saying it will collect rainwater and help curb flooding in the area.
While that may be so, Zachary officials told May on Nov. 15, there’s a couple of problems. An engineer needed to sign off on the project before he started work, they said. And because the site is in a federally designated floodway, they have their doubts that any movement of dirt would be approved.
May had been subpoenaed to appear at the City Council’s meeting. He’s digging the pond on a strip of land on Lower Zachary Road near the Stoneybrook Apartments and the new Fountain View Estates subdivision.
That property is in a floodway, which is different than a flood zone and comes with a much lengthier list of restrictions.
“A flood zone basically means it has a chance of flooding,” explained city inspector Scott Masterson. “Floodway is it is going to flood.”
Moving dirt is generally a no-no in such places.
“You are going to push that water somewhere else,” Masterson said. “When you deal with a floodway, even to build a house, you can’t just build a pad. You’ve got to get the Army Corps of Engineers involved. It’s a huge process, which is why you don’t see building going on in floodways.”
The council asked May to stop digging for the time being and to meet with the city’s floodplain administrator, Jim Ferguson, to get a verdict on whether his plans are kosher.
May said he has hauled dirt out but not brought any in. He contended that the pond will aid flood management in the area.
“When you dig a hole, it’s going to stop water from flooding everybody else because you allow that water to fall into more area,” he said.
“You’re going to affect our flood rating,” Councilwoman Laura O’Brien told May.
Councilman Lael Montgomery said flood control matters cannot be approached from an individual perspective; rather, what is best for the whole city must be considered.
“So what’s best for the city?” May asked.
“To make sure the city don’t flood and we stay in compliance with FEMA,” Montgomery replied. “If we don’t stay in compliance with FEMA and this flood control, guess what goes up across the city? Our insurance. So what you do, it will affect the rest of us.“