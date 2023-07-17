Zachary officials are concerned about how new developments springing up south of the city are going to affect local schools, traffic and infrastructure. And with more proposals still being made, they say they are worried about how to prepare for a potential influx of thousands of new residents into the area while having virtually no say in the matter.
There’s little Zachary leaders can do to stop projects just outside city limits or demand changes be made to them. Despite being located within the boundaries of the top-rated Zachary Community School District, the development hot spot emerging along La. 964 is unincorporated — meaning approval authority rests in the hands of East Baton Rouge Parish lawmakers.
Another point of frustration for some officials is what they describe as a lack of effort on the part of developers to provide detailed information about their proposals and their potential impacts. They noted that project applicants frequently do not show up to public meetings to answer questions, instead sending representatives such as engineers working for them or, sometimes, no one at all.
Despite having no power to approve or deny these types of developments, both the planning and zoning commission and the council do get a vote on what’s called a Zone of Influence. Members can vote to send a letter to the parish expressing whether they oppose projects near Zachary.
Two such Zone of Influences — both pertaining to land along La. 964 that has long been zoned for rural, agricultural uses — were on the agenda for both panels’ meetings last week.
One concerned a zoning change meant to facilitate the development of an 78-acre “commercial hub” that’s part of a much larger tract of land. The other was a rezoning request for about 100 acres where Brad Antie wants to use 55 acres for a commercial-only development and the rest for stormwater management.
The Planning and Zoning Commission debated the two proposals extensively July 10 but ended up recommending letters indicating no opposition for both. The council, at its meeting the following night, had its own lengthy discussions and decided the opposite.
The council’s conversation centered on the commercial hub proposal, the application for which was submitted by developer Kevin Nguyen. While the request before them dealt strictly with the property for the commercial hub, council members indicated that Nguyen eventually wants to build a subdivision near it.
Jeff Diamond, of Quality Engineering and Surveying, represented Nguyen at both meetings.
“I understand people are afraid. … But it’s also important to remember we’re talking about a 10- or 15- or even 20-year process,” Diamond said.
The thinking behind building the commercial hub first, he explained, is to help alleviate traffic between new subdivisions on La. 964 and Zachary proper by putting essentials closer to residents’ doorsteps. Nguyen envisions having businesses like a grocery store, a small restaurant, a mailbox center, a barbershop and perhaps small office space in the hub at the front of the development, Diamond said.
Council member Ambre DeVirgilio was unmoved. She repeatedly expressed concern for the “life, safety, health and welfare” of her constituents, who she said have contacted her with worries about various potential outcomes of the population growth just outside city limits — from an increase in traffic along two-lane La. 964 to the possibility of Zachary’s prized schools becoming overwhelmed.
“Over the last 72 hours, I have hardly slept,” DeVirgilio said before distributing a spreadsheet she made tallying the number of new homes that could come online within the next several years in developments either already approved or being proposed along La. 964.
According to DeVirgilio’s data, East Baton Rouge Parish has approved 4,660 lots located in the Fairview Gardens, Cheval Trails, Miraval, Northridge, Lake Haven, Meadow View and Trivento subdivisions. Assuming that three people would live on each of those lots, DeVirgilio said, those new subdivisions could house nearly 14,000 people once fully built out.
On her spreadsheet, she listed 900 as the number of lots for the Nguyen project tied to the commercial hub being voted on. That could add another 2,700 new residents, she said.
Taking all of those La. 964 developments together, “you’re talking about an 86% increase in the population south of me,” she said.
Council member Jennifer Boyd tried to get her colleagues to look on the bright side and find opportunities to work with developers to identify solutions to problems. Noting that parish officials are likely to continue giving the green light to these types of projects and Zachary is essentially powerless to stop them, she urged the council to make the best of the situation.
“We have established in the past a track record of screaming ‘no’ without bothering to get to know them and bothering to dive into the relationship,” she said.
“Extending an olive branch doesn’t mean you will get what you want,” Councilman John LeBlanc told Boyd.
Council member James Graves suggested exploring annexing the La. 964 development corridor into city limits.
“We would have more control over what goes on in that area,” he said.
Council member Brandy Westmoreland felt conflicted.
“I’m excited that everybody want to be a part of Zachary. I really am. I appreciate that,” she said. But with the fast pace of residential growth and developers planning more homes that will entice even more newcomers, “I just don’t see how we can sustain it.”
She observed the apparent futility of the discussion and vote.
“I don’t really like that we’re up here and it’s a whole lot of conversation and it’s great for the public or whatever but, as Ms. Boyd said, it doesn’t matter,” Westmoreland said.
At the Planning and Zoning Commission gathering, members said they wish more project applicants would attend meetings in Zachary to answer questions.
“Even though we don’t have the final say-so on this, the negative part of this is that there’s no show-up,” said Commissioner Thomas Scott. “There’s nobody here to say what you’re doing, what’s coming that’s going to affect Zachary.”
He doesn’t like being unable to provide constituents information about how their community will be affected by new residents moving into homes south of the city.
“They’ll still be here at our stores, in our streets, using our water, going to our schools,” he said. “So we still need to know something.”