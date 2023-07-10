As a former teacher and an educational researcher, school board member Crystal London wanted to put her skills to use to find out where Zachary stands when it comes to disparities between how different groups of students are served.
“I noticed there were some things going on at the national level where there were some gaps in the ways that students were being served as far as academic outcomes, disciplinary outcomes, school experiences, curriculum, representation in professional staff and opportunities,” said London, who represents District 8. “As I studied these trends at the national level, I was disappointed to discover that these trends existed in our own school district here in Zachary.”
During the board’s June 27 meeting, London gave a presentation on her findings. Currently a parent of students in the Zachary school system, she previously was a teacher at Zachary Elementary School and holds a doctorate in education.
She urged board members and district officials to do a better job of providing equal opportunities and respecting cultural differences. As the No. 1-rated school district in Louisiana, Zachary could set the standard for dealing with these issues, London said.
“We have a real opportunity to continue being a model of excellence,” she said.
Some of the information she presented came from the school where she once taught. At Zachary Elementary, London said, Black male students were referred to in-school suspension three times as often as their White counterparts in 2018. The following year, that factor increased to four times as much — greater than the national average, she said.
London said her research shows that boys and low-income students also are more likely to get discipline referrals.
She noted that disparities can be found throughout the district, not just at one school.
“Black and Brown students made up a little more than half, 52%, of the student population but they made up 76% of in-school suspensions, 71% of out-of-school suspensions and 83% of expulsions,” London said, citing data collected in 2017.
Many of these same students end up struggling academically and scoring lower on standardized tests, she said — often preventing them from pursuing merit-based opportunities such as advanced-level courses and gifted and talented programming.
The problem could stem from punishment that involves being removed from the classroom.
“Students cannot benefit from the instructional time that they are required by state law to have,” London said.
As Zachary’s student population grows and becomes more diverse, it’s important for those trends to be reflected in employee hiring, London said. She found that 83% of Zachary’s faculty, 73% of teacher leaders and 66% of administrators are White.
Schools also need to place greater priority on teaching Black history, London said, recalling an incident during her time as a teacher when colleagues refused to play a movie about Ruby Bridges, who was the first Black child to attend a formerly White-only school in New Orleans in the 1960s.
“The benefit is not just for Black and Brown students,” she said. “All students benefit because ultimately they will graduate and enter a world that is made up of multiple cultures containing people who don’t look like them.”
As for how the school district can improve, London suggested conducting an “equity audit” to gather updated data on disciplinary matters, academics and other areas. She also encouraged cultural competence training for employees, something district officials recently vowed to organize and are planning to roll out in the coming academic year.