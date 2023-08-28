Zachary officials continue to have concerns about the rapid pace of residential development south of the city along La. 964.
Faced with two “zone of influence” items on their agenda Aug. 22, City Council members registered their opposition to a pair of large subdivisions — Trivento and Keystone Square — planned in a residential development hot spot that has emerged along the two-lane state highway. Each subdivision is expected to include more than 1,000 lots.
Because the developments are located outside city limits, they are subject to East Baton Rouge Parish lawmakers’ approval. The City Council has no say in these matters other than getting to simply voice its opinion by sending a letter of objection or support to the parish.
Zachary leaders are frustrated that they have no power over development in this area despite the fact that the city will still feel the effects. So will Zachary’s prized school district, the boundaries of which extend beyond the city limits and include the new developments on La. 964.
“I have four grandchildren that have gone through the Zachary school system,” Zachary resident Marie Kennedy told the council. “How are these additional numbers of homes going to impact the school system and its capacity?”
Councilman John LeBlanc responded that school leaders have told him that, right now, the number of children beginning elementary school is about the same as the number of seniors graduating — keeping the student population relatively stable. But, he said, the school system expects that ratio to shift in the coming years as more families with kids move to the area.
“I would imagine in the next four years, we’ll have to be looking for places to build some schools,” LeBlanc said.
Council member Ambre DeVirgilio has been keeping track of the number of houses East Baton Rouge Parish has approved to be built along La. 964. Including Trivento and Keystone Square, La. 964 will one day have 5,965 new lots, she said. Assuming that three people would live in each house, the developments would potentially bring in 17,895 new residents.
That would virtually double the current population of the Zachary area. And the change could happen faster than the city is prepared for, DeVirgilio said.
“We’ve all seen how D.R. Horton builds quickly,” she said, referring to the development company. “In Miraval, the first filing was built out in about two years.”
She is worried about the increase in traffic in and around Zachary and whether the narrow, aging state highway can support so many vehicles.
Jeff Diamond, of Quality Engineering and Surveying, was representing both developments at the meeting. He said developers conduct extensive traffic studies and often make off-site improvements such as turn lanes and sometimes even signals and roundabouts.
Council member Jennifer Boyd, who opposed the letter of objection for Keystone Square, applauded the developer’s plans to include commercial areas in the subdivision. That sparked a back-and-forth between her and DeVirgilio — not unlike an exchange the two had in July when some other zone of influence items were under consideration.
“We’ve got to start dialogue with these developers,” Boyd said. “I’m not saying yes to everything or no to everything, but we do have to try to get what we can get for Zachary. And commercial is what we all stress that we want.”
“What benefit does Zachary get from this development? We don’t get tax money,” DeVirgilio replied. “Jen, I have a hard time pulling out of my neighborhood.”
Boyd emphasized the importance of forming relationships with developers.
“Their next project might be right here in the middle of Zachary, and that would bring a lot of dollars,” Boyd said.
Said DeVirgilio: “Developers are always going to go where they can make money — no matter what decisions we make, no matter if we stroke their ego or not.”
Others in the meeting raised a couple of possible solutions. Council member James Graves wondered about annexing the area to keep such large, dense subdivisions from being built. Zachary has stricter development standards and larger lot requirements than East Baton Rouge Parish.
Donald Charlet, a former City Council member, rose from the audience to offer some wisdom. The city implemented a development moratorium in the 2000s while he was on the council to facilitate upgrades to infrastructure, especially the sewer system.
“There was a year in my term of office that we had 13 subdivisions’ impact,” he said. “We were not ready.”
While a moratorium in the City of Zachary wouldn’t put a stop to development outside its limits, it could give officials time to “play catch-up” on infrastructure improvements, Charlet said. And that could allow the city to better handle all of the new residents who will inevitably drive into Zachary to pick up their kids from school, buy groceries or visit local businesses.
But, Charlet warned, imposing a moratorium is a decision that should not be made lightly.
“It’s a pretty radical consideration,” he said.